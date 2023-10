Naoki Koyama punched his ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics with victory in the Marathon Grand Championship on Sunday in Tokyo.

He will be joined at the Summer Games by Akira Akasaki, who held off two-time Olympian Suguru Osako to claim second place and Japan's other automatic qualifying slot for the men's marathon in Paris.

In the women's race, Yuka Suzuki secured her Olympic spot along with second-place Mao Ichiyama.