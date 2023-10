The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks did not need Kodai Senga to trade his hoodie for a uniform to keep their season alive in the Pacific League Climax Series.

Kohei Arihara had everything under control.

Arihara threw six innings of one-run ball and the Hawks backed him up with a few timely hits to extend their season with a 3-1 win over the Chiba Lotte Marines in Game 2 of the PLCS First Stage at Zozo Marine Stadium on Sunday night.