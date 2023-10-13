Patrick Mahomes passed for 306 yards and one touchdown and the Kansas City Chiefs used a strong defensive performance on Thursday night to earn a 19-8 victory over the visiting Denver Broncos.

Travis Kelce caught nine passes for 124 yards as Kansas City (5-1) defeated the AFC West-rival Broncos for the 16th consecutive time. Kadarius Toney caught a touchdown pass and Isiah Pacheco accumulated 98 scrimmage yards (62 rushing, 36 receiving) as the Chiefs improved their overall winning streak to five games.

Harrison Butker kicked four field goals — including a 60-yarder — and Nick Bolton and Justin Reid intercepted passes for Kansas City.