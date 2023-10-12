Left-handed pitcher Yuki Matsui, who has recorded 236 saves during his career for the Pacific League's Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, is interested in testing the free-agent market this winter, including a possible move to Major League Baseball, a baseball source said Wednesday.

Matsui is apparently open to offers both in Japan and overseas. This season, he became the youngest pitcher to reach 200 career saves at the age of 27 years, 5 months, while saving a career-high 39 and leading the league for the third time.

He was a member of Japan's World Baseball Classic championship team in March.