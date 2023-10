History was made in Tokyo this week when the United States women’s sumo team claimed its first-ever Sumo World Championships medals.

Including the World Games, which have thrice acted as de facto world championships, 18 tournaments took place between 2001 and 2022 without an American woman once setting foot on a podium.

All that changed on Sunday evening when Kellyann Ball earned bronze by downing Kai Pahkel of Estonia in the heavyweight division repechage final.