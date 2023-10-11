LIV Golf's bid to have its players earn ranking points has been unanimously rejected by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) due to concerns about the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit's format.

OWGR Chairman Peter Dawson said in a letter sent on Tuesday to LIV Golf's Chief Executive Greg Norman and Chief Operating Officer Gary Davidson, that "at this time" LIV Golf will not be recognized as an "Eligible Golf Tour" in the OWGR system.

LIV Golf, whose player roster includes major champions Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith, said the OWGR's decision means the organization can no longer deliver on its objective to rank the best players in the world.