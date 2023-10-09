Japan midfielder Hidemasa Morita's first goal of the season delivered a 2-1 home win for 10-man Sporting Lisbon against Arouca in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

Morita's side-footed volley off Pedro Goncalves' left-wing cross in the 68th minute secured all three points for Sporting at Estadio Jose Alvalade as it remained top of the table on 22 points, a point ahead of second-place Benfica.

Viktor Gyokeres volleyed home the 31st-minute opener for the home side, but it went a man down two minutes from the break when Ousmane Diomande received his second yellow.

Rafael Mujica leveled for Arouca with a thumping header in the 52nd minute but Morita came to Sporting's rescue. The visitors also finished the match with 10 men when Rafael Fernandes received his second booking in the 87th minute.

In England, Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu came off the bench and played a big role in Arsenal's winner as it snatched a late 1-0 home win over reigning champion Manchester City in the Premier League.

Tomiyasu, introduced in the 75th minute, headed a ball down into the box for Kai Havertz, who teed up Gabriel Martinelli to strike from outside the area, with the shot taking a big deflection as it traveled towards the back of the net in the 86th minute at Emirates Stadium.

The win moved Arsenal up to second, level on 20 points with first place Tottenham