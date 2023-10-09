Japan's Asian Games gold medal haul may have dropped to 52 from the previous meet's 75, while China's swelled from 132 to 201, but Japanese Olympic Committee officials are emphasizing the positives, including the spirit the athletes displayed.

China obviously wanted a big success at its home Asian Games in Hangzhou. The extent to which Chinese athletes dominated, however, caught rival nations by surprise.

Japan's total medal count stood at 188, the first time it did not reach 200 since collecting 189 at the 2002 meet in Busan, South Korea.