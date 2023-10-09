The 19th Asian Games ended Sunday with a closing ceremony in Hangzhou, China, after more than two weeks of competition involving 12,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the wrap-up event in this eastern China city, whereas President Xi Jinping was present to declare the start of the games at the Sept. 23 opening ceremony

The games were held almost completely without face masks, for not only athletes but also spectators and organizing staff, after a one-year postponement caused by the coronavirus pandemic.