Roasso Kumamoto's fairytale run came to an end in the Emperor's Cup semifinals Sunday as the J. League second-division side lost 4-0 away to top-flight opponents Kashiwa Reysol.

Kawasaki Frontale, the 2020 tournament champions, saw off fellow J1 side Avispa Fukuoka 4-2 at home in the other semi to set up the Dec. 9 final at National Stadium against 2012 winner Kashiwa.

Despite languishing in 16th in the 22-team J2, Kumamoto put together a superb cup campaign and upset three J1 teams en route to the last four, before failing to replicate the outcome at Sankyo Frontier Stadium.