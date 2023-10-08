Japan's Shigeyuki Nakarai won the men's gold medal battle for breaking, also known as breakdancing, while China's Liu Qingyi claimed women's gold at the Asian Games on Saturday.

Their titles qualified the two dancers for next summer's Olympics in Paris, where the sport is set to make its Olympic debut.

Nakarai, whose dance name is Shigekix, edged South Korea's Kim Hong Yul 2-1, with collected votes being 14-13 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on the penultimate day of action in Hangzhou, China.