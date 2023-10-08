Kenta Maeda allowed two runs on four hits over two innings as his Minnesota Twins lost 6-4 to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday.

Maeda, who took the mound with his team trailing 3-0 at Minute Maid Park, survived a two-on jam in the fourth inning, but failed to stem the tide by giving up RBI singles to Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick in the fifth.

The right-hander walked two and struck out two, while starter Bailey Ober was tagged with the loss after surrendering a solo shot to Jose Altuve in the first and a two-run homer to Yordan Alvarez in the third.

"It was my first outing in a while so there was a bit of inconsistency in my feel and control," said Maeda, who had last pitched on Sept. 28. "I think I can get into the game well next time. I'll have proper preparation and just do my best whenever I get called upon."

Jorge Polanco's three-run shot and a solo homer from Royce Lewis in the seventh brought the Twins within a run, but Alvarez went deep for the second time on the night in the home half of the inning.

Shintaro Fujinami, meanwhile, was left out of the Baltimore Orioles' 26-man roster for the other ALDS.

The Orioles lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park in the best-of-five series opener.