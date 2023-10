Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma registered an assist as Brighton salvaged a late 2-2 draw away to Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday.

With his team trailing 2-0 at halftime, Mitoma cut back from the byline to set up Pascal Gross to slot home in the 54th minute at Stade de Marseille in the Group B encounter.

Joao Pedro's 88th-minute penalty secured a point for the Seagulls after Tariq Lamptey, who was heavily involved in their first goal, was fouled inside the box.