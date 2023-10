Paris Olympics wrestling gold medal hopeful Akari Fujinami won the women's 53-kg category in style at the Asian Games on Thursday, extending her winning streak to 130 matches.

Two other Japanese women, Tsugumi Sakurai and Remina Yoshimoto, also picked up gold in hard-fought finals at Lin'an Sports Culture and Exhibition Centre.

Fujinami won all three of her matches without giving up a single point.