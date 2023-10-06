The Chunichi Dragons made Yariel Rodriguez a free agent Friday after the Cuban right-hander went the whole season without playing, having left the club with no prior notice.

The 26-year-old, who had been in the first year of a two-year contract, played for Cuba at the World Baseball Classic in March but did not return to Japan after the tournament.

Overseas media reported on Rodriguez's defection from Cuba and that he would be seeking a move to MLB, this year. Chunichi, however, placed him on Nippon Professional Baseball's restricted list, making him unable to sign in MLB.

Rodriguez had 45 holds in 56 games and six wins in relief last year, earning him top honors among Central League middle relievers.