Japan held its final training session at its Rugby World Cup base at Stade Ernest Wallon on Wednesday before it travels to Nantes to take on Argentina in a winner-takes-all clash.

The winner of Sunday's game will then travel to Marseilles to take on the winner of Pool C for a place in the semifinals, while the loser will make the long journey home.

Warming up once again to the strains of Tsuyoshi Nagabuchi's "Tombo" — the team's unofficial anthem — the players looked relaxed and in good spirits ahead of the journey north to meet a team they have faced seven times before.