Yusei Kikuchi made his first relief appearance of 2023 in a surprise pitching change that proved costly for the Toronto Blue Jays, as they were swept from the American League Wild Card series with a 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Kikuchi was on the mound for both Minnesota runs after Toronto manager John Schneider made the contentious decision to send him in for starter Jose Berrios (0-1) with none out and the score 0-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning in Game 2 at Target Field.

Although Berrios had been in control through three shutout innings, Schneider pulled the right-hander after he walked the leadoff batter in the fourth.