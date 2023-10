Tatsunori Hara is leaving — again.

Word leaked out Wednesday morning that the longtime Yomiuri Giants manager would step down after the season finale that night at Tokyo Dome.

Many Kyojin fans arrived prepared to give him a fond farewell, and the team set the mood with a 1-0 win over the DeNA BayStars. Iori Yamasaki tossed his first shutout in the victory, which ensured the Giants finished 2023 with a winning record at 71-70-2.