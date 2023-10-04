Japan's Ririka Hironaka was overtaken by India's Parul Chaudhary in the last stretch of the women's 5,000 meters to settle for another silver medal at the Asian Games on Tuesday, the fifth day of athletics.

Japan was later narrowly beaten to gold by China in the men's 4x100-meter relay, the day's final race at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Chaudhary crossed the finish line in 15 minutes, 14.75 seconds, 0.59 ahead of Hironaka, who earned silver in the 10,000 meters last Friday. Kazakhstan's Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui finished a distant third in 15:23.12.