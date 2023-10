The Cricket World Cup that gets under way on Thursday will provide a sharp focus for one-day international (ODI) cricket — and a chance to show how the 50-over game has evolved since India last staged the tournament in 2011.

One of the criticisms of ODIs, once the economic driving force of the global game, is that they are too often reduced to "meaningless" bilateral series.

The format is also viewed as too pedestrian in the slipstream of the high velocity, smash-and-grab Twenty20 format.