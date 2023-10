Sports and politics should be kept separate. But for North and South Korean athletes, to play an inter-Korean gold medal match is something special — even if they deny it.

On Monday at the Asian Games in China's Hangzhou, South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin defeated North Korea's Cha Su Yong and Pak Su Gyong four games to one in the women's table tennis doubles final.

Jeon and Shin won 11-6,11-4, 10-12, 12-10, 11-3.