Japanese rookie Yuna Nishimura achieved her best LPGA result Sunday at the NW Arkansas Championship, finishing four strokes behind winner Ryu Hae Ran of South Korea in a tie for third.

Nishimura carded a 3-under 68 with three birdies and no bogeys to finish at 15-under 198 in the 54-hole event at Pinnacle Country Club. The 23-year-old shared the third rung of the leader board with three other golfers.

Yuna Nishimura putts on the eighth hole during the final round of the NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, on Sunday. | Kyodo

Fellow rookie Ryu, 22, claimed her first LPGA title after shooting a 5-under 66 in Sunday's third and final round. She finished three strokes clear of runner-up Linnea Strom of Sweden.

Nishimura shot 66 on the opening day before a sensational second-round 64 comprising eight birdies against one bogey. The Osaka Prefecture native said she let the nerves get to her on the final day.

"I was feeling tense and couldn't play very well. My body wasn't moving well at all." Nishimura said. "I want to gain a lot more of this type of experience, so I can do my best to win next time I'm in contention."

Among other Japanese players, Yuka Saso tied for 23rd and Minami Katsu tied for 34th following final rounds of 68 and 69, respectively.