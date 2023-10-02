Argentina heads into its crunch Pool D game with Japan on Oct. 8 at the Rugby World Cup knowing that a draw could be enough to see it qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Pumas' 59-5 win over Chile on Saturday in Nantes saw them rise to second place in the pool, equal with Japan on nine points, but ahead of the Brave Blossoms on points difference.

If things end all square in Nantes in terms of the final score and number of bonus points, awarded for scoring four tries, then Argentina would advance to play the winners of Pool C, most likely Wales.