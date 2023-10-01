Japan's Yosuke Watanuki missed a chance to qualify for next year's Paris Olympics tennis tournament with a straight-sets loss to Chinese giant killer Zhang Zhizhen in the men's singles final at the Asian Games on Saturday.

Zhang, who upset then-world No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway in the second round of this year's U.S. Open, defeated Watanuki 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) to earn his gold medal and Olympic berth.

The 25-year-old Watanuki now needs to turn his focus toward raising his world ranking for an Olympic spot.