Europe has another home Ryder Cup victory tantalizingly within its grasp after ending Saturday five points ahead, but the United States earned a glimmer of hope by taking the fourballs 3-1 in a high-octane finale as the sun set on the 18th hole.

Patrick Cantlay ended a controversial personal day by birdying the last three holes, winning the last two, to snatch the final fourball and flip the session in America's favor.

That led to some unsavory scenes as Rory McIlroy — who still had to putt — took exception to a caddie standing in his line celebrating the putt and revving up the home fans.