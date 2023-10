Last year's U.S. Women's Amateur golf champion Saki Baba dropped out of medal contention midway through the final round and settled for a tie for 11th at the Asian Games on Sunday.

The 18-year-old rising star carded a 5-over 77 for a 6-under 282 total after she began the day alone in fourth place at West Lake International Golf Course.

Baba struggled to cope with tough pin positions and fast greens in a round that included three birdies, six bogeys and one double bogey.