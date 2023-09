U.S. Open quarterfinalist Zheng Qinwen called it an "incredible feeling" after winning Asian Games gold on Friday to burnish her fast-growing reputation.

The 20-year-old, China's brightest young tennis star, battled through the Hangzhou heat to outlast teammate Zhu Lin and seal the title 6-2, 6-4.

It caps a breakthrough year for Zheng, who beat world No. 7 Ons Jabeur en route to the quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows earlier in September before losing to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.