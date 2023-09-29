Four years ago in Japan, Lomano Lava Lemeki rose to the occasion as the 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts defeated Samoa on their unbeaten run through the pool stages.

On Thursday at Stadium de Toulouse, the 2016 Olympian repeated his heroics and was once again named man-of-the-match as the Brave Blossoms kept alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup quarterfinals for the second straight time.

A surprise call-up to the squad, given his last test match prior to the tournament was in 2021 against Australia, Lemeki has made the most of his opportunities, starting in the loss to England when he came on in just the seventh minute as a replacement for the injured Semisi Masirewa.