When wins are elusive, it makes them easier to throw away.

And as impressive as Japan was in its 28-22 victory over Samoa at the Rugby World Cup on Thursday night, there was as much relief as there was joy at the final whistle.

The Brave Blossoms were cantering home to victory with a 22-8 advantage and only 30 minutes left on the clock. Fast forward to the final 60 seconds, however, and the arrears were reduced and all the momentum was in Samoa’s favor.