Colombia's dramatic 2-1 victory over two-time world champion Germany in Sydney was one of the great Women's World Cup upsets, but the South American nation also set new standards for fans at the global showpiece on Sunday.

The most recent census shows there are only about 38,000 Colombian-born people living in Australia, and it felt like every single one was in the Sydney Football Stadium for the match.

Nearly all sporting the canary yellow shirt of the national team, the Colombians started gathering outside the neighboring cricket ground hours before the game started, blowing horns, banging drums and waving the country's tricolor flag.