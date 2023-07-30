France breathed fresh life into its FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Brazil on Saturday as Sweden barrelled into the last 16 and Jamaica claimed a historic first win.

France captain Wendie Renard headed in the winner seven minutes from time in front of nearly 50,000 in Brisbane to earn a vital three points and leave Brazil's World Cup in peril.

The result blew Group F wide open. France leads on four points from two games and is in pole position to qualify along with Jamaica, which has the same number of points following a 1-0 triumph over Panama.