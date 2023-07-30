Japan defender Moeka Minami knows Spanish soccer very well and believes the Group C decider in the New Zealand capital on Monday could be a FIFA Women's World Cup classic between two teams playing in a similar style.

Japan and Spain have been two of the tournament's standout teams and both have qualified for the last 16 already after dominant wins over Zambia and Costa Rica.

Minami says she has always admired the Spanish style of play when she has come across it in European competition and in age-group tournaments for Japan.