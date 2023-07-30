England great Stuart Broad said Saturday he will retire from all cricket following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval, describing his career as "a wonderful ride."

The 37-year-old seamer, the fifth most successful bowler in test history, with 602 wickets, told Sky Sports after stumps on the third day: "Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket.

"It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have."