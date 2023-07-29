Former Japan captain Maya Yoshida has signed with U.S. Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy, sports site The Athletic reported Friday.

Yoshida, who turns 35 next month, has been a free agent since his departure this summer from Schalke, who were relegated from the German Bundesliga at the end of last season.

The center-back has 127 caps for his country, including three consecutive World Cups. He captained the Samurai Blue at last year's tournament in Qatar, playing every minute of their campaign that ended in a round-of-16 exit.

He has not represented Japan since, with manager Hajime Moriyasu's squad selections after the World Cup signaling a generational change in the national team.

Yoshida began his playing career with J. League first-division club Nagoya Grampus before moving abroad to join VVV-Venlo, then in the Dutch top flight, in 2010.

He spent the longest tenure of his career with Southampton, playing eight seasons for them in the English Premier League before stints with Italian Serie A side Sampdoria and Schalke.