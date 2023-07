It is Atsuki Taneichi’s time to shine.

That is what Chiba Lotte Marines fans are probably hoping at least, after the news that ace pitcher Roki Sasaki might be sidelined for some time.

Sasaki is 7-2 and is leading NPB with a 1.48 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 130 strikeouts. Sasaki, however, felt discomfort following his latest outing on Monday and was diagnosed with a left oblique injury after a medical examination on Tuesday.