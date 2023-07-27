Jamaican Women's World Cup player Cheyna Matthews tears up when she recalls one of her three little boys saying: "Why are you always gone so long?"

But some players at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand have found a solution to suffering similar anxieties about being apart from their young children for weeks — they have brought them along.

Midfielder Melanie Leupolz has her infant son and a nanny with her during the tournament, which will last one month if Germany fulfills expectations back home by reaching the final in Sydney on Aug. 20.