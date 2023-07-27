Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has refused to meet officials from Al Hilal, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the Saudis' ambitious hopes of completing a record transfer of €300 million ($333 million) for him.

The French star has refused "any discussion with the representatives of the Al-Hilal club, present in Paris this Wednesday," L'Equipe sports daily reported.

According to the report, a delegation from the Saudi club came to Paris to finalize the transfer of Brazilian Malcom from Zenit Saint Petersburg.