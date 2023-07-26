The specter of superstar striker Kylian Mbappe loomed over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday as it played out a scoreless draw with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Osaka.

Mbappe was sensationally left out of the squad on the eve of PSG’s departure for its Asian tour, casting doubt on his future at the French champion.

The club has received a world record bid of €300 million ($333 million) from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, a source close to the negotiations said on Monday.