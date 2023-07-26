Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is in a stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a practice with his college basketball team, the James family said on Tuesday.

Bronny James, 18, collapsed on court while training with his University of Southern California teammates on Monday in Los Angeles.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a spokesperson for the James family said in a statement. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU (intensive care).