Masataka Yoshida went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer Tuesday to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1 for their third straight win.

The Japanese outfielder improved his batting average to an American League-best .320 after launching the two-run shot to right with his third hit of the night in the bottom of the eighth.

The long bomb, off a 1-0 slider from right-hander Daysbel Hernandez, was Yoshida’s 12th of the season. He also had two singles and reached base after being hit by a pitch.