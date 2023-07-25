Coach Alen Stajcic called it one of the biggest victories in the sporting history of the Philippines after his side claimed a historic first FIFA Women’s World Cup win on Tuesday.

The minnows stunned cohost New Zealand 1-0 thanks to a first-half Sarina Bolden header in front of 32,357 in Wellington.

New Zealand, ranked 20 places higher than their opponent, created a string of second-half chances and had a goal disallowed, but the Philippines held on for a famous win.