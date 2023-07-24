Nagoya – Newly crowned Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament champion Hoshoryu admitted feeling the pressure Monday as he battled toward his maiden Emperor’s Cup and ozeki promotion.
The 24-year-old Mongolian sekiwake claimed the title at Dolphins Arena on Sunday by winning a championship playoff against No. 9 maegashira Hokutofuji after the pair finished the 15-day tournament deadlocked at 12-3.
“After the eighth day, I couldn’t sleep at all,” Hoshoryu said during a news conference in Nagoya. “Once I hit double-digit wins, the pressure was on.”
