  • Hoshoryu looks at a newspaper during a news conference in Nagoya on Monday. | KYODO
    Hoshoryu looks at a newspaper during a news conference in Nagoya on Monday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Nagoya – Newly crowned Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament champion Hoshoryu admitted feeling the pressure Monday as he battled toward his maiden Emperor’s Cup and ozeki promotion.

The 24-year-old Mongolian sekiwake claimed the title at Dolphins Arena on Sunday by winning a championship playoff against No. 9 maegashira Hokutofuji after the pair finished the 15-day tournament deadlocked at 12-3.

“After the eighth day, I couldn’t sleep at all,” Hoshoryu said during a news conference in Nagoya. “Once I hit double-digit wins, the pressure was on.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW