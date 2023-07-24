Yuto Horigome won his second gold medal at X Games California in the men’s skateboard street event on Sunday.

A day after winning street best trick, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist scored 95.66 in street to become the first skater to win both disciplines at the same X Games since 2002.

Horigome scored 91.66 on his first of three runs, enough to win the title, but the 24-year-old bettered it with his flawless second run featuring harder tricks, including a high-difficulty sugarcane grind.