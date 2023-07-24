  • Jonas Vingegaard celebrates with his bike after winning the Tour de France in Paris on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Jonas Vingegaard celebrates with his bike after winning the Tour de France in Paris on Sunday. | REUTERS

  REUTERS, AFP-JIJI

Paris – Jonas Vingegaard won back-to-back Tour de France titles after safely finishing Sunday’s final stage, which was won by Belgian Jordi Meeus, while Tadej Pogacar entertained the crowd again.

Pogacar, who showed flair and panache as he attacked on the Champs Elysees, finished second, with Adam Yates, Pogacar’s UAE Emirates teammate, taking third place.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the green jersey for the points classification, and Italian Giulio Ciccone earned the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification.

