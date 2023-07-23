  • Vera Zvonareva was scheduled to participate in the Warsaw Open beginning Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Warsaw – Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva was blocked from entering Poland for reasons of state security and public safety, the Polish interior ministry said on Saturday.

The 38-year-old, a bronze medalist at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, was on the list of players of the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open tournament starting on Monday.

“The Border Guard prevented a Russian tennis player from entering Poland. Vera Zvonareva, using a visa issued by France, tried to get into our country on a flight from Belgrade to Warsaw,” the ministry said in a statement.

