Sekiwake Hoshoryu captured his first elite makuuchi-division championship after beating rank-and-file wrestler Hokutofuji in a playoff Sunday at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.

The 24-year-old nephew of former Mongolian great Asashoryu is also set for promotion to ozeki after finishing with a 12-3 record that gives him 33 wins over three consecutive meets as a sekiwake, meeting a key benchmark to attain sumo’s second-highest rank.

He reached the playoff by winning his final regulation bout against 19-year-old rookie sensation Hakuoho, who was bidding to win the title in his top-division debut.