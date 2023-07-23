New Zealand “set a new standard” by winning a Women’s World Cup match for the first time, defender CJ Bott said Sunday, as the cohost eyes a landmark place in the knockout stages.

The Football Ferns had never won a game in 15 attempts at the finals before defeating former champion Norway 1-0 in Auckland on Thursday in the opening match of the tournament.

Now they face the Philippines on Tuesday knowing that another victory could secure their place in the last 16, even before their final Group A match against Switzerland.