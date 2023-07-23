AFP-Jiji – Paris Saint-Germain has left Kylian Mbappe out of its squad for a preseason tour of Japan and South Korea, casting further doubt on the forward’s future at the French champion.
PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain but 24-year-old Mbappe has said for weeks that he is refusing to sign a new contract.
His omission from the tour will fuel fresh speculation that he could leave to join Real Madrid before next season.
