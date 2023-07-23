Pep Guardiola laughed off claims that he was the greatest coach of all time on Saturday, saying he lives with “incredible doubts” despite leading Manchester City to the treble last season.
Under the Spaniard, City became only the second English team after rival Manchester United to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season.
But Guardiola said he was “not a god” when asked if he was the greatest of all time after arriving in Japan for City’s preseason tour.
