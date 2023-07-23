Jonas Vingegaard said he felt “euphoric” after surviving Saturday’s penultimate stage of the Tour de France to virtually clinch his second successive title.

After crossing the line high in the Vosges, Vingegaard now only needs to ride into Paris on Sunday to pull on the yellow jersey beneath the Arc de Triomphe as winner of the world’s greatest bike race again.

“It ain’t over til it’s over, so the feeling now is even more euphoric than when I took the big lead on Stage 17,” said the Jumbo-Visma rider. “The Tour de France is the greatest race in the world.